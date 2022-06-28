Facepalm: Elon Musk might have been successful in demanding Tesla employees work at least 40 hours per week in the office or find another job, but it seems the EV maker wasn't prepared for so many workers rushing back to the office in Fremont, California—and that's caused unforeseen problems.

Musk sent emails to SpaceX and Tesla executives earlier this month stating that employees must spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week or quit. They must also work in a main company office and not a remote pseudo location.

The CEO also said that he would spend six days a week in the Fremont factory and office, "seven if physically possible," adding that "anything I ask others to do, I do myself even more."

But according to an investigation by The Information, the sudden influx of workers has led to issues. Many of these employees have been working from home since the start of the pandemic, but the number of Tesla staff has doubled since the pre-pandemic era, and the company wasn't ready for everyone returning at once.

As you might expect, some of the biggest problems were a lack of desks, inadequate seating, and not enough parking spaces. There have also been complaints about weak Wi-Fi connections.

News from @elonmusk & @tesla today feels like something out of the 1950s: "Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week". Very different approach to what we are taking at Atlassian and here's why. 🧵 (1/5) — Scott Farquhar (@scottfarkas) June 2, 2022

Musk faced plenty of criticism over his 40-hours-per-week in-office demands. Scott Farquhar, the CEO and co-maker of Atlassian, said it felt like something from the 1950s. The world's richest man has softened his stance slightly since then, noting that "exceptional" employees might be allowed to keep working from home.

In addition to its mandate that workers return to the office, Tesla is also laying off a portion of its workforce, a move that has seen some employees sue the company over claims it has violated federal laws.