What just happened? AMC Theatres has relaunched a popular promotion that it hopes will bring customers back to the movies in droves. From now through the end of October, moviegoers in the US can score $5 movie tickets (plus tax) through the Discount Tuesdays promotion.

The discount is valid for all Tuesday show times and is available regardless of how or where you purchase tickets (on AMC's website, via mobile app, from a third-party ticketing site like Fandango or Atom Tickets or in person at your local cinema).

AMC previously hosted a similar promotion but paused it due to the pandemic.

"As millions of moviegoers are returning to AMC each week this summer, we want to ensure that there are a variety of opportunities to find great value while seeing movies only available on the big screen at AMC theatres around the country," said Eliot Hamlisch, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer for AMC.

To take advantage of the discount, you'll need to be an AMC Stubs member. AMC offers multiple levels of membership and yes, the free tier will suffice for the Discount Tuesdays promo. Free tier members can also get a free refill on large popcorn purchases and qualify for the cameo combo, which includes a cameo-sized fountain drink and popcorn for $5.

A quick look at the fine print reveals that premium format experiences like IMAX will command a surcharge. Private screenings, double features and marathons are also excluded but otherwise, all movies – new and otherwise – are fair game.

Shares in AMC are down more than 52 percent year to date, and are currently trading at $12.46 - or down 2.5 percent - on the promo news. Things could always be worse, however, considering the company wasn't sure if it would survive the pandemic after having to close all of its theaters for several months.

Image credit: Pavel Danilyuk, Pixabay