Something to look forward to: Great news for fans of violent 80s (and 90s) action movies: publisher Nacon has announced that new games featuring Robocop and the Terminator are in development. In the case of the former, original star Peter Weller will be reprising his role as Detroit's cyborg police officer who loves nothing more than shooting criminals in the groin.

The Robocop: Rogue City trailer gives us a look at the FPS that's set for release in June next year for the PC, PS5, and XBOX Series X/S. There are plenty of nods to the original movie in the gameplay clip, including Robocop's lock-on targeting overlay, ED-209, and the "can you fly?" line first used by bad guy Clarence Boddicker. We also get a look at the digital incarnation of Weller as he utters the famous "Dead or alive, you're coming with me" quote.

"NACON and Teyon are working with MGM to develop an authentic RoboCop game experience that is faithful to the franchise's DNA, while immersing gamers in an original story that enables them to play as none other than RoboCop himself," wrote Teyon Games, the company behind Terminator: Resistance (but not the upcoming Terminator game).

There have been several Robocop video games over the years, though the only ones this writer recalls playing were the 80s arcade cabinet platformer and the Amiga version.

Joining Robocop will be a separate Terminator title, this one made by Rims Racing developer Nacon Studio Milan. It's an open-world survival game set after the events of Judgement Day, so you'll presumably be hiding from rather than controlling the T-800s and other machines.

No word on when the Terminator game is coming to PC and consoles—Nacon only said it'll arrive "in the distant future." The lack of any gameplay in the teaser clip suggests there's plenty of work still to be done.