In brief: Just as AMD is celebrating a year of availability for its FSR upscaling tech, Nvidia's DLSS is close to turning four. Developers haven't been too quick to adopt either technology, but Team Green claims bragging rights for being the first to reach the 200 game milestone.

Last year, AMD introduced its FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology — the much-awaited answer to Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS). Since then, several developers have implemented FSR into their titles, and Team Red claims over 110 existing and upcoming games support its upscaling tech -- that's between FSR and FSR 2.0 though, the former of which is generally inferior.

The company achieved this level of support relatively quickly. However, DLSS is still superior when considering the number of released games and applications that can leverage it. As of writing, Nvidia claims there are no less than 200 titles that can leverage DLSS for a healthy performance boost.

Nvidia's DLSS will also be available in upcoming titles like Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Steelrising, and A Plague Tale: Requiem. This month, Loopmancer, Hell Pie, and others will also come with support for DLSS, allowing cards like the RTX 3060 and RTX 3070 to achieve high frame rates even at 4K with ray-traced reflections and ray-traced ambient occlusion enabled.

PCGamingWiki has a neat list of all the games that support FSR, DLSS, or both. It's worth noting there are still over 40 games that were announced to support DLSS but have yet to receive it, including the following:

A Plague Tale: Requiem

ARK: Survival Evolved

Atomic Heart

Black Myth: Wukong

Boundary

Darksiders 3

Dauntless

Dying: 1983

F1 22

Fear the Wolves

The Forge Arena

Fractured Lands

GRIT

Hell Pie

Islands of Nyne: Battle Royale

Justice Online

JX3 Online

Kinetik

LEAP (available now in early access)

Loopmancer

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

Midnight Ghost Hunt (available now in early access)

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds

Ratten Reich

Remnant: From the Ashes

SCP: Pandemic (available now in early access)

Serious Sam 4

Stellrising (September)

Stormdivers

Super People

Synced: Off-Planet

System Shock (available now in the demo)

The Anacrusis (available now in early access)

The Day Before

The Division 2

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (September)

Turbo Sloths

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Voidtrain

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

We Happy Few

One could argue that AMD has achieved a relatively faster adoption rate for FSR than Nvidia has managed with DLSS, while also being able to run on a wide range of hardware from both companies. Meanwhile, support for Intel's XeSS is expected to land in titles like Death Stranding Director's Cut, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Enlisted, and Dolmen sometime in the coming months.