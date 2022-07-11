Editor's take: Between the various freebies from Amazon and other well-known gaming platforms like Steam, GOG and the Epic Games Store, it's entirely possible to amass a solid library of games to play without having to spend a dime.

Amazon as part of its annual Prime Day sale is offering up a handful of bonus AAA titles through Prime Gaming.

Starting July 12 and running through July 13, Prime Gaming members will be able to claim free copies of GRID Legends, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Need for Speed: Heat, Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast and Star Wars Republic Commando.

Amazon is also giving away several indie titles through the end of Prime Day including Samurai Showdown II, The Crow's Eye, Metal Slug 2, Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams, The King of Fighters 2002 and Pumped BMX Pro, among others.

These offerings are in addition to the usual helping of monthly free games through Prime. July's standard freebies include Fishing: North Atlantic, Suzerain, Maniac Mansion and Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark.

Luna, Amazon's cloud gaming platform, also has a handful of games that are free to play until August 1 including SkateBIRD, Castlevania Anniversary Collection, Mega Man 11 and Overcooked! 2.

Last but certainly not least, Prime members can unlock extras for existing games such as Apex Legends, The Elder Scrolls Online, Fall Guys, Grand Theft Auto Online, NBA 2K22, Red Dead Online and World of Warcraft, just to name a few.

Image credit: Lucie Liz