In a nutshell: Not only is Elon Musk dealing with a lawsuit from Twitter that could force him to buy the platform, but he's also engaged in a war of words with Donald Trump. The Tesla boss tweeted that Trump should "hang up his hat" and is too old to run for office again in 2024. A response to the former president calling Musk a "bulls**t artist" who would have "begged" him for government subsidies.

Trump started the spat on Saturday at a campaign rally when he called Musk a BS artist for claiming that he had never voted Republican until this June. "He told me he voted for me," Trump said. He also called the Twitter acquisition contract "rotten."

Former President Donald Trump says Elon Musk is "not going to buy Twitter and he's a bullshit artist."pic.twitter.com/vscrRYTBql — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) July 10, 2022

On the same day we heard Twitter is suing Musk for walking away from the deal, the world's richest man responded to Trump. "I don't hate the man, but it's time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset," Musk tweeted.

"Also, I think the legal maximum age for start of Presidential term should be 69," Musk added. If Trump does run, he would be 78 at the time of the election and, if he wins, 82 by the end of his second term as president.

Trump continued the tirade on his own social media app, Truth Social. "When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects, whether it's electric cars that don't drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocketships to nowhere, without which subsidies he'd be worthless and tell me how he was a big Trump fan and Republican, I could have said, "drop to your knees and beg," and he would have done it," he wrote.

"Now Elon should focus on getting himself out of the Twitter mess because he could owe $44 billion for something that's perhaps worthless," Trump's post continued. "Also, lots of competition for electric cars!"

Musk replied with a tweet that read "Lmaooo" along with a GIF of the Grampa Simpson 'old man yells at cloud' meme.

The two men have clashed before; Musk previously said he was thinking about supporting Florida governor Ron DeSantis as the Republican candidate in the next presidential election, and he withdrew from the Presidential Advisory Forum in 2017 in protest over Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris agreement. However, Musk did say he would allow Trump back onto Twitter if he took over, overturning the permanent suspension handed down last year.