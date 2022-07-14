Why it matters: The new K70 Pro Mini wireless mechanical gaming keyboard sports a 60 percent form-factor, meaning it doesn't include "extras" like a number pad, arrows and navigation key cluster. The reduced functionality may not appeal to everyone, but those with limited desk space or people who travel frequently often find the tradeoff worthwhile.

Corsair's latest comes with your choice of 100 percent Cherry MX Red (linear, 45 cN operating force, 4.0mm total travel) or MX Speed Silver (linear, 45 cN operating force, 3.4mm total travel) mechanical switches. Both are rated for 100 million keystrokes and are hot-swappable so you can change up the feel down the road.

Other amenities include PBT double-shot keycaps, an aluminum chassis with swappable accent bar, per-key RGB backlighting and the ability to create custom macros and key remaps. Users can store up to 50 onboard profiles, we're told.

The K70 Pro Mini offers three ways to connect – wirelessly via Corsair's Slipstream Wireless technology, wirelessly via Bluetooth for enhanced compatibility or via detachable braided USB Type-C cable. The latter is also used to recharge the board, and supports 8,000Hz hyper-polling. Battery life is rated at up to 32 hours with RGB on or 200 hours with the backlighting turned off.

Pricing is set at $179.99, which includes a two-year warranty. Orders ship free through the month of July directly from Corsair's webstore.