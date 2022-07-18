Something to look forward to: Several months after we heard that Tesla was working on bringing Steam games to its in-car entertainment system, CEO Elon Musk has announced that the first demo of integration is "probably" going to land next month.

Tesla previously said its RDNA 2-powered infotainment system in the Model S and Model X could deliver 10 TFLOPs of power that puts it on par with the latest consoles. Owners can already play games such as Cuphead on their 17-inch 2,200 × 1,300 displays via Tesla Arcade, and last year's press images suggested The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 would eventually be available. When asked back in February when the games would land, Musk revealed Tesla was working on Steam integration.

Tesla owners are still waiting for those titles, but Musk just tweeted that work was progressing on bringing Steam to the EVs and we could see a demo next month, possibly at the company's shareholders meeting.

We're making progress with Steam integration. Demo probably next month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 15, 2022

There are plenty of questions about how integration will work. The most likely theory is that users will be able to play a selection of Steam games they already own in their Teslas. Just don't expect to be able to play titles (as a passenger) when the cars are in motion: Tesla disabled Passenger Play in December amid a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigation into the feature.

The redesigned infotainment system in the Teslas is powered by a Navi 23 GPU—found in the Radeon RX 6650 XT and other AMD cards—that's rumored to sport 28 compute units clocked up to 2.8 GHz. A teardown confirmed it also has a quad-core Ryzen Embedded CPU, likely a Zen+ model.