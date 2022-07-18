What just happened? NZXT has launched a pair of versatile gaming monitors designed for a range of game types and everything between. The new Canvas QHD monitors are available in 27-inch flat and 32-inch curved variants. Both feature 165Hz refresh rates with support for AMD FreeSync Premium, 1ms refresh rates, 300 nits of brightness and sport true QHD resolution (2,560 x 1,440 pixels) with 99 percent coverage of the sRGB color gamut.

They also support HDR10, and include flicker-free and low blue light tech to reduce eye strain during marathon gaming sessions.

The smaller 27-inch model uses an anti-glare IPS panel while the larger screen opts for an anti-glare VA panel with an R1500 curvature radius. Both come backed by a three-year warranty and work with NZXT's own CAM software.

Port selection is the same across both models as well, which includes two HDMI 2.0 ports, a single DisplayPort 1.2 connection, two USB Type A 3.0 ports, a USB-Type C connection, a USB B 3.0 connection and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Pricing is set at $359.99 for the Canvas 27Q and $429.99 for the Canvas 32Q Curved. Base pricing includes a monitor stand, but you can save $40 should you not need one (if you're planning to mount it on the wall, for example). NZXT also has single and dual-arm monitor mounts for $99.99 and $169.99, respectively, if you prefer to go that route.

This being NZXT's first try at a monitor, it's impossible to say whether or not it's worth picking up without testing it first.