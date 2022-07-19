Something to look forward to: As Apple prepares to launch 13-inch MacBook Pros featuring its latest M2 processor, Bloomberg thinks upgrades to the other models are coming, possibly this year. They likely won't be fundamental overhauls over the current design but should bring performance improvements.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims Apple is already working on new models of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with the M2 SoC. Other than the new processor, they should be mostly the same as the current MacBook Pros of that size, iterating on their M1 Pro and M1 Max CPUs with the M2 Pro and M2 Max.

Compared with M1, benchmarks show the M2 achieving a modest 11 percent improvement in single-threaded performance, an 18 percent increase in multi-threaded performance, and an impressive 43 percent rise in graphics performance. The M2 Pro's and M2 Max's enhancements over their predecessors will weigh similarly towards graphics, which should help users with tasks like video editing.

The M2 MacBook Air is available now, and Apple will start shipping a 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 chip on June 23, ahead of schedule. Depending on the supply chain, the larger variants could arrive in late 2022 or early 2023. That window aligns with predictions of enhanced M2 production ramping up late this year.

Of Apple's alleged nine planned M2 Macs, five are still unaccounted for, likely desktop models such as a Mac Pro featuring an M2 Ultra.