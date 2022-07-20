The big picture: Corsair's latest gaming monitors come with high-end specs and prices to match. You can choose between a model with a higher pixel density and another that bumps the refresh rate up to 240Hz. There's also the option of buying them without a bundled stand and save up to $100 if you plan to use a monitor arm instead.

Corsair has introduced two new gaming monitors, the Xeneon 32UHD144 and Xeneon 32QHD240. Both feature 32-inch Quantum Dot IPS panels with 100 percent sRGB, 100 percent Adobe RGB, and 98 percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. They also support AMD FreeSync Premium (with Nvidia G-Sync compatibility) and come with a VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification, meaning they can deliver a peak brightness of at least 600 nits while displaying HDR content.

As their names suggest, the 32UHD144 has a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 with a refresh rate of 144Hz, while the 32QHD240 lowers the native resolution to 2,560 x 1,440 but ups the maximum refresh rate to 240Hz. The UHD version has two USB-C, dual HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, two USB Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The QHD model downgrades the HDMI ports to the 2.0 standard but features identical connectivity otherwise.

Corsair bundles the monitors with an optional stand, which features tilt and height adjustments and a neat cable channel on the back to make cable management easier. There's also the option of using your own monitor arm via the 100mm x 100mm VESA mount.

Both models come backed by a three-year warranty and a zero dead pixel guarantee, which means Corsair will exchange your monitor during the warranty period if it has one or more bright pixels or six or more dark subpixels.

Corsair's Xeneon 32UHD144 starts at $899, while the variant with the stand included retails for $999. The 32QHD240 costs $649 without a stand and $699 with it.