Something to look forward to: Asrock is joining the list of PC hardware companies with monitors in their product portfolios. Several of the Taiwanese firm's upcoming gaming displays, expected to be part of its Phantom Gaming brand, were spotted being certified by the Korean equivalent of the FCC.

Asrock's monitors were highlighted by prolific leaker @momomo_us and reported by TechPowerUp. The first product follows in a long tradition of catchy monitor names by using the moniker PG34WQ15R. This is a 34-inch curved display with a VA panel and a 3,440x1,440 resolution.

The PG34WQ15R also supports FreeSync Premium and is listed as having a refresh rate of 48 Hz to 165 Hz over DisplayPort and 48 Hz to 100 Hz over HDMI, suggesting this won't be one of the new HDMI 2.1 monitors out there. There's also mention of HDR support, so expect it to be pricey.

For those who prefer flat displays, there's the PG32QF. This 32-inch model has unknown specs but is thought to use a 1440p resolution.

Asrock is also bringing a series of presumably cheaper, 27-inch 1080p IPS monitors to market. PC Gamer notes that the PG27FF, which also supports HDR, is listed on the Digital Content Protection (DCP) website with at least three variants, so it'll be interesting to see what different features they offer.

Finally, there's a listing for the PG42U, believed to be a 42-inch 4K screen. Massive gaming displays are becoming more popular these days; Gigabyte's S55U monitor/TV hybrid launched earlier this month.

Asrock is best known for its extensive line of PC motherboards. With the introduction of these displays, it joins other monitor-making hardware giants such as Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, and Corsair, the latter of which launched its first-ever monitor, the Corsair Xeneon 32QHD165, last year.

The monitor market is a highly competitive one, and the first half of the year has not been a good time for the PC market. Corsair predicts a loss of up to $11 million in the previous quarter due to economic headwinds, consumers tightening their purse strings, and an excess of inventory.

The good news for Asrock is that Corsair and others believe the PC market will bounce back in the second half of the year—when the monitors are expected to arrive—thanks to the launch of the RTX 4000 series, Radeon RX 7000 cards, Zen 4 processors, and Raptor Lake. The GPUs/CPUs should result in more people looking for new displays to complement their upgraded rigs.