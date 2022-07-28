Facepalm: Do you own a Razer Deathstalker V2 Pro mechanical keyboard or the tenkeyless model? If so, take a close look at the box for a typo that could net you a $10 discount code for the company's store. Razer has apologized for the mistake, something that many people either don't care about or didn't even notice in the first place.

The box containing the Razer Deathstalker V2 Pro is the usual fare you'd find on an expensive high-end keyboard, covered in phrases about its laser-etched keycaps and ultra-long 40-hour battery life. There's also mention of the "high-peformance wireless." Yes, it does say "peformance" instead of "performance."

Razer has apologized for the error on Twitter, writing that the packaging does not meet its own meticulous design standards. Most companies would scrap the packaging that's already been created and start again, but Razer says such an action would not be "in line with our sustainability commitment."

Our team has spotted a typo on the packaging of the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro and TKL after we've sent it for print and we apologize for not meeting our own meticulous design standards. That said, scrapping the packaging wouldn't be in line with our sustainability commitment. pic.twitter.com/ffbsYDXXec — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) July 27, 2022

For anyone who might not be happy about the typo on their $249 Razer Deathstalker V2 Pro box, Razer says owners can reach out to its support department to receive a $10 discount code for the Razer Store. That's not quite the same as handing over $10, of course, but it's better than just an apology.

Our review roundup of the Razer Deathstalker V2 Pro highlights the speedy low-profile optical switches, wear-resistant ABS keycaps, and excellent RGB lighting as highlights, while the limited switch variety, mushy typing experience, and that very high price are some of the less-welcome elements. It gets an average score of 79: some reviewers love the keyboard while others are less impressed. No mention of the typo anywhere, though, which goes to show just how many people pay attention to the packaging when they buy a gaming peripheral.

Razer in 2021 announced a 10-year commitment toward a sustainable future, complete with targets for carbon expenditure, recycling, and renewable energy usage. It aims to reach 100% carbon neutrality by 2030 and 100% renewable energy usage across its global operations by 2025.