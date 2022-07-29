In brief: If you spit on Intel CPUs and wouldn't allow an Nvidia graphics card to sully your PC, here's another way to show your love for AMD: an officially branded gaming chair. Like most premium chairs of this ilk, it's around the same price as a mid- to higher-tier graphics card—$579—but it does come with plenty of nice features, and you can even add RGB lighting, if that's something you're into.

Regular Twitter leaker momomo_us often makes the news over his graphics card reveals. While their latest tweet does relate to an AMD product, it's not a piece of PC hardware; this is the PL4500 AMD Edition gaming chair.

The result of AMD's collaboration with Vertagear is a team-red version of the gaming chair company's PL4500. It's available on AMD's fan site for $579, and while the standard chair usually goes for $549, or just $30 less, it's currently discounted to $399, so you'd probably need to really, really like AMD to opt for the branded version.

Some of the chair's highlights include the use of Hygenn X material, which combines coffee ground infused microfiber and silver coated embroidery to supposedly limit odor and increase breathability—very handy for long and stinky gaming sessions.

The chair also features PVC and PU faux leather (PUC), a heavy-duty base frame, and a high-density Ultra Premium High Resilience Foam that's as close to memory foam as you can get without being the real thing. The neck and lumbar support pillows are made from memory foam, which is nice.

Elsewhere, you get the usual 3D adjustable armrests, a four-positon locking system with 80- to 140-degree tilt, and an industrial-grade gas lift. There's also the optional wirelessly controlled RGB/LED upgrade kit that will add another $199 to the price.

As for weight and height limitations, the PL4500 supports users up to 400 pounds, though the recommended maximum weight is 260 pounds and a max 6' 6" height.

A quick search for PL4500 reviews shows some very middling scores; it certainly doesn't garner the praise enjoyed by Secret Lab's excellent Titan Evo series. Still, hardcore AMD fans might not care.