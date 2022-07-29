Something to look forward to: We're just under two weeks away from Samsung's unveiling of its next foldable phones—the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4—but it seems official renders of the devices have already leaked. As previously rumored, the phones' designs don't appear to have changed much, if at all, though the biggest differences might not be obvious from the images.

Prolific leaker Evan Blass published the apparently official images on 91Mobiles, showing some of the phones' different color options from a variety of angles.

The Z Fold 4 is shown in what is a surprisingly nice-looking beige option with a gold hinge and trim. There's also the ever-popular black, which Samsung usually calls Phantom Black, and a gray/green color—probably the same Phantom Green from the Z Fold 3. No sign of the reported Burgundy Red, though.

The actual design of the phone does appear unchanged from the Z Fold 3; you'd struggle to tell the two apart looking at these pictures. The most significant visual change is expected to be the screen crease, which is said to be much less noticeable than its predecessor's, thanks to the redesigned hinge. We've also heard the outer and inner displays' aspect ratios are being altered slightly, from 24.5:9 to 23:9 (external) and from 11.2:10 to 12:10 (internal).

100% accurate

Galaxy Z Fold4

7.6" QXGA+ AMOLED, 120Hz

6.2" HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

12GB RAM

256/512GB storage

Rear Cam:

50MP + 12MP (UW) + 10MP (3x)

Inner Cam: 4MP 2.0μm (UDC)

Outer Cam: 10MP

Android 12, OneUI 4.1.1

4400mAh battery, 25W — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 30, 2022

Upgraded internals is also a given in the Z Fold 4, which is predicted to pack the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 announced in May. The in-display selfie cam will likely receive a needed upgrade, and we're also waiting to see if it will have a Note-like S-Pen stylus holder integrated into the chassis—it's impossible to tell from the images.

Renders of the Z Flip 4 show the phone in four colors, likely called Graphite, Pink Gold, Bora Purple, and Blue. As with the Z Fold 4, the design looks pretty much identical to its predecessor, with the biggest upgrades being the hardware. It's also rumored to have a slightly larger outer display and larger battery.

Both phones will be on show during the Galaxy Unpacked Event on August 10. We might also see the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds Pro 2 during proceedings.