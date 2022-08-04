In a nutshell: One of the world's leading overclockers has used AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX CPU to set a new record in Cinebench R23. The high-end chip, codenamed Chagall, launched back in March. It features 64 cores / 128 threads with a base clock of 2.7GHz and a boost clock of 4.5GHz. Other noteworthy specs include 4MB of L1 cache, 32MB of L2 cache and 256MB of L3 cache and a healthy 280W TDP.

For the record-setting run, Taiwanese overclocker TSAIK paired the processor with an MSI WS WRX80 motherboard and 128GB of Corsair DDR4 memory. A low-end Nvidia GeForce GT 640 graphics card was chosen for the run because a powerful GPU isn't necessary for this type of test.

TSAIK was able to achieve a clock speed of 5,150MHz at 1.10 volts running Windows 10. This resulted in a score of 116,142 points in the CPU multi-core test, which was good enough for first place in the category. According to HWbot, the previous high score was 105,170 courtesy of a Ryzen Threadripper 3990X clocked at 5.2GHz. In fact, every single entry in the top 20 was registered with an AMD processor.

TSAIK's run is the only one to use a Threadripper Pro 5995WX, and for good reason. Despite its official launch date of March 8, 2022, the chip still doesn't appear to be available for purchase in the US. A search of completed listings on eBay reveals just two chips sold in the last month. Both went for nearly $10,000 and came from China.

PCMag recently got ahold of a pre-built Lenovo ThinkStation PC equipped with a Threadripper Pro 5995WX. The P620 system they received retails for around $20,000 and is paired with 128GB of RAM, an Nvidia RTX A6000 pro-grade GPU and a 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

The publication came away impressed in their early analysis, but found that AMD's new flagship really only excelled when paired with applications that could take full advantage of it. Their full review is due out soon.