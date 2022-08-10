Rumor mill: One of the most repeated claims about Nvidia's upcoming RTX 4000 series (aka Ada Lovelace) is that it will be incredibly power-hungry, which isn't something consumers want at a time when energy prices and the cost of living keep rising. But if a new rumor proves accurate, the cards' power requirements might not be as bad as expected.

The news comes from regular leaker Kopite7kimi, who tweeted that the power consumption for the RTX 4070 and RTX 4080 is lower than previously reported. We'd heard that the RTX 4070 would have a total board power limit of 320W. Now, that figure is said to be 285W. The RTX 4080, meanwhile, was expected to consume a beastly 450W. That's said to have been revised down to a much more manageable 320W, the same TBP as the RTX 3080.

We can expect RTX 4080 with 320W and RTX 4070 with 285W. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) August 9, 2022

Rumored power consumption for Lovelace has been a concern among consumers as reports keep claiming they will be very hot and hungry. We've heard of a possible Titan card with a TDP of 800W and high-end consumer models hitting 600W, which is how much the new PCIe 5.0 12VHPWR power connector will be able to deliver.

Assuming this rumor is true, most people will likely appreciate the reduction in power consumption, given that it will mean less electricity usage, heat, and noise, but the resulting drop in performance won't be welcome. Kopite7kimi recently said that revised RTX 4070 specs mean the card will be almost as powerful as the mighty RTX 3090 Ti. We'll have to wait and see how much the lower power requirements affect this claim.

A separate Lovelace rumor comes from @KittyYukko. They tweeted that Lovelace will include a model based on a PG139-SKU340 board that uses the AD102-250 GPU. It's said to feature 14,848 CUDA cores and 20GB of GDDR6X memory, which suggests it could be an RTX 4080 Ti.

PG139-SKU340

AD102-250

14848FP32/116SM

320-bit/21Gbps 20GB — Elysian Realm (@KittyYYuko) August 9, 2022

There was more Lovelace news earlier this week when Micron confirmed it was producing 21 Gbps and 24 Gbps GDDR6X modules likely heading for the RTX 4000 series, the latter of which could be part of the new Titan or another workstation card.

