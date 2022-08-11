The big picture: Foldable season is in full swing and Xiaomi doesn't want to be left out in the cold. The Chinese tech titan's latest foldable is its most advanced to date and is ready to compete against new entries from Samsung and Motorola for your hard-earned money.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 utilizes the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform alongside 12GB of LPDDR5 (6,400Mbps) RAM and your choice of 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of UFS 3.1 local storage. The outer display measures 6.56 inches diagonally with a resolution of 2,520 x 1,080 and boasts a 120Hz refresh rate with P3 color gamut coverage. It is coated in Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for enhanced durability.

The inner display is an 8.02-inch Samsung Eco2 (Eco Square) OLED with a resolution of 2,160 x 1,914 and an LTPO 2.0 adaptive refresh rate from 1-120Hz. It, too, supports the P3 color gamut and its anti-AR film is said to reduce reflectivity to less than two percent. Dual ambient light sensors on the front and back enable smooth, automatic brightness adjustment, we're told.

Xiaomi's latest additionally features a 50-megapixel IMX776 camera sensor from Sony mated to a seven-element f/1.8 aperture, Leica-certified lens with an ALD low-reflection coating. There's also a 13-megapixel f/2.4 ultra-wide with a 15mm focal length and an 8-megapixel f/2.6 aperture shooter with a 45mm focal length. The front-facing camera is a 20-megapixel unit.

Xiaomi developed a new hinge mechanism for the foldable – dubbed the Micro Waterdrop Hinge – that features a smaller bending radius. This allows the device to measure just 11.2mm thick when folded flat; unfolded in tablet mode, it's just 5.4mm thick.

Battery life wasn't touched on, but we do know the handset utilizes a 4,500mAh pack and can support a 67W wired charger. Symmetrical sound is supplied via dual speakers tuned by Harman Kardon, and the phone supports Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless. It'll ship running Xiaomi's MIUI Fold 13 OS which is based on Android 12.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will be available in your choice of black or gold in China from August 16. Pricing starts at 8,999 Yuan ($1,333) for a device with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and scales up to 11,699 ($1,735) for the 1TB model.