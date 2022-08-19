What just happened? Developer Deep Silver Volition has released the full PC specs for the Saints Row reboot. The requirements aren't too bad if you're happy with running it at 60fps in full HD, but anyone who wants to up that to 1440p or 4K will need some pretty beefy hardware, especially if you want to play it at 3,840 x 2,160.

Deep Silver Volition already revealed Saint Row's minimum PC requirements a couple of months ago. Now, it's confirmed what's needed for different resolutions/framerates.

The bare minimum 1080p@30fps asks for an aging Core i3-3240 or Ryzen 3 1200, GTX 970 or Radeon RX 480, 4GB of VRAM, and 8GB of memory. This is the only setting that allows for DirectX 11 and 50GB of hard drive space, rather than DirectX 12 and a solid-state drive.

Moving to 1080p@60fps, the CPUs jump to a Core i7-6700K or Ryzen 5 1500X, a GTX 1070 or Radeon RX 5700, 8GB of VRAM, and a surprising 12GB of RAM. It's also recommended that the 50GB of game data is stored on an SSD.

For those with a 1440p monitor who prefer 60fps or above, a Core i7-10700K or Ryzen 5 5600X, 8GB of VRAM, 16GB of RAM, and an RTX 2080 or Radeon RX 6700 XT is recommended.

Playing at 4K@60fps is obviously very demanding: a Core i5-12600 or Ryzen 7 5800X, RTX 3080 Ti or Radeon RX 6800 XT, 12GB of VRAM, and 16GB of RAM. Digital Foundry notes that the game struggled to maintain 60fps in 4K during the open-world sections on its RTX 3080-powered Core i7-7700K PC.

PC Gamer writes that the new Saints Row will have a host of graphical settings when it arrives, including Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion with four different presets.

A lot of eyes will be on how well Saints Row is received. There were plenty of negative reactions when fans saw the reveal. Like GTA, the series has long been known for its politically incorrect comedy and ridiculousness, which seem pretty far away from the rebooted version's hip characters. But Deep Silver Volition said it would not back down despite the hate, and the latest trailer shows the game doesn't seem to take itself too seriously.