What just happened? Sega of America has finalized the collection of games that'll ship on the Genesis Mini 2 later this year. The pint-sized throwback will pack 60 pre-installed classics including a handful of titles that were exclusive to the Sega CD add-on.

Highlights from the 16-bit cartridge catalog include ClayFighter, Earthworm Jim 2, Fatal Fury 2, OutRun, Super Street Fighter II, Super Hang On, ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron, Virtua Racing and After Burner II.

Curated games from the Sega CD library include Sonic CD, Ecco the Dolphin, Ecco: The Tides of Time, Final Fight CD and the FMV classic Night Trap. Seven bonus titles also come bundled with the console, most of which are ported from other systems or were never released.

It's impossible to please everyone but it feels as though Sega has done an above-average job with its game selection. I was a bit down on the partial game selection that Sega previously revealed but the full collection has really come together. NBA Jam and General Chaos would have pushed it over the top for me, but we can all dream. The inclusion of Sega CD titles is particularly intriguing as the introductory $299 price tag of the add-on optical disc hardware prevented many from enjoy these titles in the 90s.

The Sega Genesis Mini 2 launches on October 27. North American shoppers will only be able to order the system through Amazon, and will have to pay a $21.99 delivery fee to cover the cost of importing the system from Japan. Your total out of pocket cost will be nearly $122.

The console started life as a Japan-only project – the Mega Drive Mini 2 – but eventually decided to make a model for sale in North America. Unfortunately, the global semiconductor shortage limited Sega's ability to manufacture the machine. As such, Genesis Mini 2 consoles manufactured will only equal one-tenth the total production of the original Genesis Mini.

I am still holding out hope that Sega will reconsider making a Dreamcast or Saturn miniature console.



