Recap: Readers of this site will probably be aware that Nvidia, AMD, and the companies' respective partners have been aggressively reducing the price of graphics cards recently, the result of overstock and a need to clear inventory before the next generations arrive. But according to a new report, people aren't rushing to buy the GPUs in the sort of numbers that were expected. The solution? Make the cards even cheaper.

The report from MyDrivers states that efforts to shift excess Nvidia and AMD graphics card stock by reducing their prices aren't going as well as hoped. Citing the Taiwan Economic Daily and sources from the country, the publication claims a new round of price cuts will be implemented in September, one that will see deductions even larger than those implemented throughout August.

It's ironic that after consumers spent so long looking at expensive, out-of-stock graphics cards with sadness, the companies and retailers selling them are now being forced to keep dropping their prices due to excess stock. There are several reasons behind this, such as the crypto market crashing, the shaky economy/rising inflation discouraging luxury purchases, and the upcoming next-gen cards. Lovelace could actually prove to be a problem for Nvidia: with even the mid-range RTX 4000 cards said to outperform current flagships, why pay more for the latter?

MSRP Newegg Lowest Price June Newegg Lowest Price July Newegg Lowest Price August Current Price Inflation Price Increase July to Aug GeForce RTX 3090 Ti $2,000 $1,650 $1,470 $1,350 -33% -8% GeForce RTX 3090 $1,500 $1,600 $1,270 $1,220 -19% -4% GeForce RTX 3080 Ti $1,200 $1,000 $930 $870 -28% -6% GeForce RTX 3080 12GB n/a $870 $740 $750 n/a 1% GeForce RTX 3080 10GB $700 $770 $820 $730 4% -11% GeForce RTX 3070 Ti $600 $680 $670 $620 3% -7% GeForce RTX 3070 $500 $580 $530 $520 4% -2% GeForce RTX 3060 Ti $400 $500 $470 $450 13% -4% GeForce RTX 3060 $330 $380 $410 $380 15% -7% GeForce RTX 3050 $250 $330 $330 $310 24% -6% Average -2% -6%

It was only a couple of weeks ago when reports from two Chinese sources claimed Nvidia planned to continue pushing down GPU prices and that, once again, the RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti were to receive some of the most significant price drops; Nvidia previously knocked $400 off the latter card's $1,999 MSRP (Founders Edition).

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang last week confirmed that the company is now experiencing excess inventory and that the only solution was to drop prices "to give the channel an opportunity to correct."

Check out: Nvidia and AMD Seriously Want to Offload Current-Gen GPUs

It's all good news for consumers, of course. The only problem gamers face now is whether to take advantage of the falling prices, wait to see just how far they drop, or hang on for the RTX 4000 series. There were rumors that the only Lovelace card to land this year will be the now-in-production RTX 4090, which could influence people's decision, but with the RTX 4070's performance said to match that of the RTX 3090 Ti, it's quite a dilemma.