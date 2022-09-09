If you use Word, Excel, and other Microsoft Office tools regularly, subscribing to Office 365 may be a no-brainer. But if you are not in that camp, buying an Office license outright is a good alternative, with no recurring fees involved, especially if it's a one-time purchase at a hefty discount like this deal.

You can currently get Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for $59.99, which includes all the essentials including Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, Access, Publisher and collaboration tools like Teams and OneNote. That's 82% off the regular price for a standalone license -- available for Windows and macOS, too.

The most recent version of Office packs several new features and a modern UI. You can contribute in real-time on Word, Excel, and Powerpoint documents. You can use dark mode in all the apps, the suite's visual refresh uses a cleaner style, softer window corners, and offers high DPI support.

No matter what stage your business is at, Microsoft Office will help you stay productive, connected, and on task. From putting together essential documents, to data analysis, presentations and more, there's a good reason why Microsoft Office is the world's most ubiquitous software suite.

It should be said, there are decent free options when paying for MS Office is not viable: FreeOffice, Polaris Office, and LibreOffice are serviceable options that perform well if you simply need to read documents or do quick edit jobs.

Give your productivity a boost with Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for just $59.99. This one-time purchase gets you a lifetime license to be installed on one Windows PC for use at home or work. If you're a macOS user, the same 82% discount is available as well. Your software license is made available instantly for you to download and install Office 2021.

Pricing subject to change.