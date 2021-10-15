LibreOffice Productivity Suite 7.2.2
LibreOffice was developed to be a productivity suite that is compatible with other major office suites, and available on a variety of platforms.
LibreOffice is a powerful and free office suite, a successor to OpenOffice(.org), used by millions of people around the world. Its clean interface and feature-rich tools help you unleash your creativity and enhance your productivity. LibreOffice includes several applications that make it the most versatile Free and Open Source office suite on the market: Writer (word processing), Calc (spreadsheets), Impress (presentations), Draw (vector graphics and flowcharts), Base (databases), and Math (formula editing).
Great-looking, well-structured documents
Your documents will look professional and clean, regardless of their purpose: a letter, a master thesis, a brochure, financial reports, marketing presentations, technical drawings and diagrams. LibreOffice makes your work look great while you focus on the content, thanks to its powerful styles system and structuring tools.
Use documents of all kinds
LibreOffice is compatible with a wide range of document formats such as Microsoft® Word (.doc, .docx), Excel (.xls, .xlsx), PowerPoint (.ppt, .pptx) and Publisher. But LibreOffice goes much further with its native support for a modern and open standard, the Open Document Format (ODF). With LibreOffice, you have maximum control over your data and content – and you can export your work in many different formats including PDF.
Get more features with extensions
Beyond the many features shipped by default, LibreOffice is easily extensible through its powerful extensions mechanisms. Get even more features and document templates on our dedicated websites.
Free as in Freedom, now and forever
LibreOffice is Free and Open Source Software, available for everyone to use, share and modify, and produced by a worldwide community of hundreds of developers. Our software is tested and used daily by a large and devoted user community – we're open to new talent and new ideas, so get involved and influence its future.
Built on a strong heritage
LibreOffice is a successor to OpenOffice.org (commonly known as OpenOffice), which in turn was based on StarOffice. Many years of development have gone into the software, and it has been used in its various incarnations by millions. Today, LibreOffice is by far the most active continuation of the OpenOffice.org codebase, with releases every six months and hundreds of contributors. Also, LibreOffice uses libraries from the Document Liberation Project, handing control back to content creators.
Features:
- Load and Save ODF documents in flat XML to make external XSLT processing easier
- Make license information accessible via the Help menu
- Made on-line Help available on-line, via the WikiHelp
- Added "Experimental" mode, to allow users to test out as-yet-unfinished features
- Bundled Linux "Libertine G" and Linux "Biolinum G" fonts
- Added the LibreColors to the palette
- Implement import of alpha channel for RGBA .tiffs
- Show all appropiate formats by default on "Save As"
- Use radio buttons widgets to clarify complex menu option intentions
- Add option to enable saving of documents with non-visible changes
- Added Quickstarter for Unix builds (enabled only in distro builds)
- Fix synthetic small caps resizing factor to improve look and interoperability
Writer
- Alphabetical indexes, tables of contents and user-defined indexes will now generate clickable hyperlinks to document index entry marks core commit 7685c074 (Michael Stahl, allotropia)
- All background fills can now be set to either cover the page inside the margins or the entire page core commit 56d8007a (Michael Stahl, allotropia)
- Page styles can now have a gutter margin blog post (Miklos Vajna, Collabora)
- Bibliography improvements: tooltip for bibliography entry fields and clickable URLs in the bibliography table blog post; references to specific pages in PDFs blog post (Miklos Vajna, Collabora)
Performance
- Improved font caching to speed up text rendering core commit 3f69ec9a. (Luboš Luňák, Collabora)
- Reduced opening time for some DOCX file tdf#135316 (Noel Grandin, Collabora)
Calc
- Fixed problems with pasting filtered cells and pasting with transpose. Also added many unit tests for those cases tdf#107348, tdf#45958, tdf#141215, tdf#141683, tdf#68976, tdf#71058, tdf#142065, tdf#142201, tdf#141683 (Roland Kurmann)
- Added mixed date format "Common Year (Era Name)" and "Era Name (Common Year)" for cell format in Japanese locales. core commit 8362c4b3 (Jun Nogata)
- Added traditional Japanese month names to sort lists in Japanese locales. core commit 17965775 (Jun Nogata)
- Implemented the Kahan summation algorithm to reduce the numerical error in the total for some Calc functions tdf#137679 (Dante DM)
- HTML tables listed in the External Data dialog (Sheet ▸ Link to External Data...) now show the table's caption to help identify them. tdf#127484 (Andreas Heinisch)
- The 'fat-cross' cursor was introduced. To enable, go to Tools ▸ Options ▸ Calc ▸ View and check "Themed" (the cursor follows the icon theme); use System to keep the conventional arrow pointer. tdf#104169 (Sarabjot Singh, Mesut Çifci) tdf#142499 (Heiko Tietze, TDF)
Impress & Draw
- All background fills can now be set to either cover the page inside the margins or the entire page core commit dda83832 (Michael Stahl, allotropia)..
- Improve and fix drawing of dashed lines in presentation mode tdf#136957 (Luboš Luňák, Collabora)
- Multiple columns in LibreOffice text boxes a blog post (Mike Kaganski, Collabora)
