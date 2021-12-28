As featured in:

FreeOffice is a full-featured Office suite with word processing, spreadsheet and presentation software. It is seamlessly compatible with Microsoft Office and available for Windows, Mac and Linux.

Best of all, it's completely free for both personal and commercial use.

Compatibility without compromises

With FreeOffice you can not only open, but also save documents in the Microsoft file formats DOCX, XLSX and PPTX. Share files directly with Microsoft Office users, without having to export them first!

It's your choice: ribbons or classic menus

FreeOffice offers a completely revised user interface. You can work with either modern ribbons or classic menus and toolbars. Even better: menus are also available with the new ribbon user interface. This makes switching from the old user interface especially easy. The new quick access toolbar lets you access the most important functions quickly.

Optimized for touchscreens

If you use a computer with a touchscreen, you can now switch to touch mode with larger icons and increased spacing between user-interface elements. This new touch mode is available both with ribbons and with the classic menu-based user interface.

TextMaker

The powerful word processor FreeOffice TextMaker combines ease of use with a huge range of features that let you create beautiful documents with ease. Numerous new template catalogs and drop-down elements take the work out of formatting text, tables and pictures.

PlanMaker

FreeOffice PlanMaker lets you create calculations, worksheets and charts of any complexity effortlessly. With more than 350 functions at your disposal, you can quickly solve even the most intricate calculations and make sound decisions based on solid results.

Presentations

FreeOffice Presentations is a powerful tool for creating impressive presentations. Combine text, images, tables and artwork in your slides and put them in motion with a vast range of breathtaking animations and slide transitions using OpenGL graphics acceleration.

SoftMaker FreeOffice is free to use at home and for business.

After using it, you will agree that it is the best free alternative to Microsoft Office.

FreeOffice is a complete Office suite with a word processor, a spreadsheet application and a presentation program – all compatible with their counterparts in Microsoft Office.

What's the catch? There is none. Simply download it for free and use it for as long as you want. Millions of people use it every day and enjoy this great free Office suite.

System requirements: