In a nutshell: A new batch of classic Nintendo 64 games is heading to the Switch Online + Expansion Pack service in the not too distant future. The crown jewel is GoldenEye 007, which is also getting a re-release on Xbox Game Pass.

During its Nintendo Direct presentation on Monday, the Japanese gaming giant confirmed that Pilotwings 64, Mario Party and Mario Party 2 will be added to the collection by the end of the year. In 2023, fans can expect to see Mario Party 3, Pokémon Stadium, Pokémon Stadium 2, Excitebike 64 and 1080 Snowboarding join the mix.

Nintendo saved the best for last as it was revealed that classic first-person shooter GoldenEye 007 is also in the pipeline. The first-person shooter from Rare launched on the N64 in 1997 with an excellent single-player campaign but where the game really shined was in split-screen, four-player multiplayer mode.

Nintendo did not provide a release date for GoldenEye 007 but did say it was coming soon with online play.

A Nintendo Switch Online individual membership starts at $3.99 per month. The Expansion Pack is priced at $49.99 for 12 months (there is no monthly option).

In related news, developer Rare announced an updated version of GoldenEye 007 for Xbox Game Pass. The remake will feature improved control options, support for up to 4K resolution, a consistent refresh rate and a full slate of achievements to unlock. The original's campaign mode, difficultly levels, cheats and iconic split-screen local multiplayer mode will all make a return, we are told.

Rare's announcement made no mention of online play. Was this a simple oversight or an intentionally worded press release? Only time will tell.

Rare said gamers that own a digital copy of Rare Replay will be able to download the game for free. Rare Replay is a compilation of 30 classic Rare games that arrived in 2015. Notably absent from the bundle was GoldenEye 007 and the Donkey Kong Country series, both of which were excluded due to licensing issues.

Rare promised to provide more information including a release date soon.