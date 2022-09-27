What just happened? For those unaware, yesterday (September 26th) was The Last of Us Day, an occasion HBO marked by releasing the first full trailer for the TV adaption of the game. Those who played the first 2013 title—or its remake/remaster—might recognize several scenes. We also get our first proper look at the show's Clickers.

The dialogue-free trailer recreates the grim atmosphere of the games, with Joel and Ellie, played by Game of Thrones alumni Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay, crossing the devasted landscape of the US while avoiding the infected humans that have been mutated by a parasitic fungus known as Cordyceps Brain Infection.

Any TV adaption of a video game brings concerns over whether it will do the source material justice—the terrible Resident Evil series was canceled after just one season in the wake of some very negative reviews. But there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic that the Last of Us will be something special.

So apparently it's the last of us day or something?????? 😏 pic.twitter.com/ucjnczmqID — Bella Ramsey (@BellaRamsey) September 26, 2022

In addition to the excellent cast, including Parks and Recreation's Nick Offerman, the show was written by Craig Mazin, responsible for the miniseries Chernobyl, voted one of the best TV shows of all time, and Neil Druckmann, writer and director of the game.

The trailer also gives us a look at how the show portrays the Clickers. They look like an accurate recreation of the game versions, right down to the distinctive noises that instill fear in gamers who hear them.

In addition to the trailer, Naughty Dog also dropped some other Last of Us content yesterday. It includes a slew of GIFs created by the games' animators, who remade some of their favorite GIFs with the LoU characters. There are also some wallpapers for desktops, phones, and tablets.

The Last of Us will premiere on HBO and HBO Max in early 2023. In the meantime, PS5 owners can try The Last of Us: Part I remake, though it's debatable whether those who played the remaster will be happy about spending $70 on this slightly prettier version.