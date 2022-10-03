In a nutshell: It has taken nearly two full years but modders have finally succeeded in jailbreaking Sony's PlayStation 5 console. Twitter user SpecterDev recently shared the experimental IPV6 kernel exploit which leverages a WebKit vulnerability. It was designed for systems running firmware 4.03 from October 2021 although it might also work on older versions. Even if you have the right firmware, stability and reliability are spotty at best.

The jailbreak allows users to access a debug menu in the PS5 dashboard and install PKG files for PS4 and PS5 games. In its current state, the jailbreak can install backups but not actually run said games. This allowed fellow Twitter user Lance McDonald to install – but not run – P.T., the interactive teaser for Konami's canceled Silent Hill horror game.

It's... beautiful.



The PlayStation 5 has been jailbroken. pic.twitter.com/54fvBGoQGw — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) October 3, 2022

The hack is far from a definitive jailbreak, but it does serve as an entry point and inspiration for others to continue tinkering and trying to find a more well-rounded solution. Modding your console in this manner could get your PlayStation Network account banned and will almost certainly void your warranty. If things go south, you might even end up with a bricked machine.

Trivia time: The PlayStation 4 was powered by a GPU roughly equal to what PC graphics card?

Sony earlier this year started shipping a revised version of its PlayStation 5 that is nearly half a kilogram lighter than the 2020 model. The revision utilizes a redesigned motherboard and cooling system that consumes less power and does not generate as much heat.

As supply chain issues subside and more consoles are finding their way into the hands of gamers that want them, it is inevitably becoming a bit easier to obtain a new system through traditional retailers. You will still have to shop around but the process is not nearly as frustrating as it once was. Unfortunately, some now have to pay more for the opportunity thanks to a recent price hike in several markets.

Image credit: Charles Sims