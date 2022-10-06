What just happened? Google has finally unveiled its redesigned Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. The standard Pixel 7 packs a 6.3-inch FHD+ (1,080 x 2,400 resolution, 416 PPI) OLED screen that's coated in Corning Gorilla Glass Victus cover glass. It supports up to 1400 nits of peak brightness, 24-bit color depth and a refresh rate up to 90Hz.

Powering the experience is a Google Tensor G2 processor alongside a Titan M2 security co-processor and 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Buyers can choose between models with 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The dual rear-facing camera array consists of a 50-megapixel Octa PD Quad Bayer wide camera with f/1.85 aperture and an 82-degree field of view as well as a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter with f/2.2 aperture and 114-degree field of view. There's also a laser detect auto focus system, a spectra and flicker sensor and optical + electronic image stabilization.

The Pixel 7 is rate for "beyond 24-hour battery life" and can stretch up to 72 hours with extreme battery saver. With fast charging, you can get a 50 percent charge in about 30 minutes using the optional 30W USB-C charger with USB-PD 3.0. It also works with Qi-certified wireless chargers.

The Pixel 7 Pro, meanwhile, steps it up with a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,400 x 3,120 resolution, 512 PPI) LTPO OLED panel that also gets the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus treatment. The bigger panel supports a higher 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1500 nits.

The same Google Tensor G2 chip and Titan M2 security co-processor power the show, but they are mated to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM alongside your choice of 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

A triple camera array graces the rear of the handset. The 50-megapixel wide angle and 12-megapixel ultrawide carry over from the standard Pixel 7 and are joined by a 48-megapixel Quad Bayer PD telephoto camera with f/3.5 aperture, 5x optical zoom and a 20.6-degree field of view. The laser detect auto focus system, a spectra and flicker sensor and optical + electronic image stabilization also come baked into the Pixel 7 Pro but only apply to the wide and telephoto cameras.

Rated battery life from the 5000mAh unit is the same as on the standard Pixel 7: beyond 24 hours, or up to 72 hours in extended battery saver mode. It is also compatible with wireless Qi-certified chargers and works with fast charging to get a 50 percent boost in just half an hour.

Both phones employ a 10.8-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture, a fixed focus and a 92.8-degree field of view. Video recording capabilities are also identical – up to 4K 60 FPS from the front and rear.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are available to pre-order from today starting at $599 and $899, respectively. The standard Pixel 7 is offered in white, black and an off-yellow while the Pro can be yours in black, white or grey. Look for them to ship on October 13.