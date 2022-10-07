Recap: Amazon is winding down one of its more ambitious projects in an effort to cut costs. The e-commerce giant started field testing Scout, an autonomic robotic vehicle designed to make deliveries in neighborhoods, nearly four years ago. Testing commenced in Amazon's home state of Washington before expanding to other regions including Tennessee, Georgia and Southern California.

At its peak, Amazon had around 400 employees working on the project globally. According to one source, Amazon has decided to halt further testing.

A skeleton crew will be retained in hopes of finding a new use for the bots, but otherwise it sounds like the project is dead.

Amazon spokesperson Alisa Carroll said they worked to create a unique delivery experience but learned through feedback that certain aspects of Scout weren't meeting customers' needs. As such, Amazon is ending field tests and reorienting the program. Employees that worked on the Scout team will be moved to other positions that best fit their skills and experience.

This isn't Amazon's first cost-cutting measure under CEO Andy Jassy. Last month, sources said Amazon was encouraging some employees to work remotely to help scale back costs associated with on-site employment. If successful, the initiative could allow Amazon to close some call centers across the country to save money.

A separate report claims Amazon has paused hiring for corporate positions through the end of the year.

Earlier this week, another Amazon spokesperson confirmed the company was discontinuing Glow. Launched roughly a year ago, the interactive entertainment and video-calling hub for kids wasn't a big seller.

