Something to look forward to: With every new console generation, PC system requirements for high-production-value games inevitably jump (and that's generally a positive). That process might have slowed down this time around, but it may finally be coming with a few games this fall that leave the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One behind.

Asobo Studio released the system requirements for A Plague Tale: Requiem on Friday, and they appear to warrant the game's generational visual improvement upon its 2019 predecessor. The minimum system requirements aren't quite as heavy as those for the Dead Space remake, but it may be time for some users to consider upgrading.

The console editions of both games will only support PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, signaling a real turnover in hardware specs. Many are probably accustomed to 8GB of RAM being the minimum requirement for AAA games. Like Dead Space, Plague Tale Requiem is kicking that up to 16GB.

Get the full specs of #APlagueTaleRequiem below ' pic.twitter.com/iC1ImgmdWJ — A Plague Tale (@APlagueTale) October 7, 2022

In fact, the recommended system specs for the first Plague Tale game – Innocence – are precisely the minimum requirements for Requiem. These include a GTX 970 or Radeon RX 590, and an i5-4690K or AMD FX-8300 to play the game at 1080p and 30 frames per second with low graphics settings. Requiem requires DirectX 12, Shader Model 6.0, and 55GB of storage space.

For playing the game with ultra settings at 1080p and 60 frames per second, Asobo recommends an RTX 3070 or a Radeon RX 6800 XT. That hardware class is closer to what many other recent games like Spider-Man recommend for playing at 4K.

Requiem's recommended specs likely account for ray tracing, although Asobo doesn't explicitly state it like other developers. For turning up the game's graphics settings at 4K, DLSS (including Nvidia's new DLSS 3 -- exclusive to the upcoming RTX 4000 GPUs) and AMD FSR will come in handy.

Minimum (30fps, 1920x1080 on Low) Processor: Intel Core i5-4690K (3.5GHz)/AMD FX-8300 (3.3GHz)

Graphics: 4GB, GeForce GTX 970/Radeon RX 590 Recommended (60fps, 1920x1080 on Ultra) Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K (3.7GHz)/AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.6 GHz)

Graphics: 8GB, GeForce RTX 3070/Radeon RX 6800 XT

Asobo's recommended specs should roughly indicate the performance players get from using DLSS or FSR in performance mode at 4K since that upscales from a 1080p internal resolution.

A Plague Tale: Requiem launches for PC, Xbox Series, PS5, and Nintendo Switch (through the cloud) on October 18.