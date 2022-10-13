Rumor mill: With the PC world still on fire (and not all of it in a good way) over the announcement of Lovelace and yesterday's launch of the RTX 4090, it's easy to forget that AMD has its own next-gen graphics cards on the way. According to rumors, team red's Radeon RX 7000 series will arrive sometime in December following their reveal next month.

The claim comes from leaker ECSM, who has proved reliable in the past by accurately revealing the Alder Lake CPU launch dates ahead of time. They write that AMD will lift the lid on the RDNA 3-powered Radeon RX 7000 series during an official reveal in November. That's something AMD has already confirmed; the RDNA 3 event takes place on November 3.

Join us on November 3rd as we launch RDNA 3 to the world! More details to come soon! #RDNA3 #AMD pic.twitter.com/oftq1Fjrgt — Scott Herkelman (@sherkelman) September 20, 2022

Something AMD hasn't confirmed is the RDNA 3 launch schedule. According to ECSM, the first two cards—the "flagship" and the "second flagship"—will arrive in the second half of December. That's around the same length of time as the Radeon RX 6900 XT, which was revealed on October 28, 2020, and went on sale on December 8.

It's not entirely clear precisely what ECSM means by the first and second flagship. He could be talking about the Navi 31 and Navi 32 GPUs or two slightly different cards based on the former. It's more than likely that AMD will stick with tradition and launch the Radeon RX 7900 XT and RX 7800 XT first.

The final part of ECSM's post claims that the flagship RDNA 3 card will struggle to compete against the RTX 4090 in terms of both rasterized and ray-traced performance. But that does mean AMD will offer much more attractive prices to gamers looking to get the most bang for their buck. The leaker writes that AMD might not be as confident in terms of pricing with the Radeon lineup as it is with the Ryzen lineup.

RDNA 3 will use TSMC's 5nm node process, support AV1 encoding, and, unlike Nvidia's RTX 4000 series, comes with DisplayPort 2.0. The company says the architecture will offer a 50% performance per watt uplift over RDNA 2 thanks to a new generation of Infinity Cache, a chiplet design inspired by the recent Ryzen CPUs, an optimized graphics pipeline, and rearchitected compute units.

If you can't wait for RDNA 3, you might want to check out the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, which is now available for under $700.