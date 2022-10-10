In context: We've heard a lot about the falling prices of Nvidia's RTX 3000-series graphics cards for a while now, especially the high-end models. But it's not just team green's GPUs that are getting cheaper. The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, which can match and outperform the RTX 3090 in some gaming benchmarks, can now be found for under $700, with the cheapest model priced at just $669.

Nvidia and AMD graphics card prices have been crashing in recent months due to waning demand, the fall of GPU mining, oversupply, and companies rushing to clear inventory ahead of the next-generation RTX 4000 and Radeon 7000 launches.

The RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 variants have seen some big drops. Joining them is AMD's second-from-top card, the Radeon RX 6900 XT, which is now available for under $700.

The XFX Radeon RX 6900 XT Speedster SWFT 319 is available on Amazon for $689.99. You can also grab the XFX Radeon RX 6900 XT Speedster MERC 319 from the site for $699.99.

It's not just Amazon where you can purchase the Radeon RX 6900 XT for a bargain price. ASRock's Phantom Gaming D is on sale on Newegg for $669.99.

In our review of the RX 6900 XT last year, we found it outperformed the RTX 3090 across 18 games at both 1080p and 1440p. You can also see how the card compares to the RTX 3080 12GB across 50 game benchmarks. For comparison, the cheapest RTX 3090 (non-refurbished) on Newegg is $948, while the lowest-price RTX 3080 12GB is $749.

It's all a far cry from the months of inflated prices and low stock that gamers had to endure following the launch of Ampere in September 2020. The cards' prices peaked in May 2021 when they sold for more than three times their MSRP.

The market will undoubtedly experience some turmoil again on Wednesday when the first of Nvidia's Lovelace cards, the RTX 4090, arrives. The new flagship looks like an absolute beast in terms of performance and size, but some models will cost up to $2,000. Expect current-gen cards like the RX 6900 XT to become even cheaper following the launch.

h/t: VideoCardz