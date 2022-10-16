WTF?! There's a touchy subject that a lot don't want to talk about. It's embarrassing, makes some people feel ashamed of their equipment, and it's hard to find a straight answer on why it happens. It affects a high percentage of PC owners, many of whom suffer silently for fear of being shamed. That's right, we're talking about GPU sag.

It's no secret that you can find almost anything on AliExpress. So, if you're looking for the latest in graphics hardware, specifically one that provides an integrated solution to combat GPU sag, then you're in luck.

Many of today's graphics cards come with supports, reinforcements, and even leashes to make sure they don't tear themselves away from their PCIe slots. Not to be outdone, GPU manufacturer 51RISC has released its own take on Nvidia's flagship RTX 4090. But this one doesn't come with gimmicks like RGB braces or cable tethers; it comes with an integrated spirit level.

But what if the GPU isn't the problem?

The card's overall design isn't far from other RTX 4090 offerings and, in some ways, is actually more attractive. The card itself is a 3-slot unit, coming in slightly smaller than some of the 3.5 and 4-slot solutions from Nvidia and their add-in board (AIB) partners. The shroud and backplate sport a futuristic-looking olive-drab design that meshes well with the black fans and other accents. In terms of performance, the card uses the same PCB configuration as many other RTX 4090s, is powered by a 12pin+4pin connector, and boasts a 450w thermal design power (TDP) limit.

The real draw is found on the card's exposed side, boasting not one but two spirit levels to ensure the card is straight. These tried-and-true levels, seen in workshops and construction sites worldwide, will ensure that you know if your card is level. They won't help to correct it; they'll just let you know.

If you find the card sagging or crooked once installed, well, that just raises more questions. Is it the card, desk, floor, or building that isn't level? Those who aren't sure can probably just pop the card back out of their system and use the level to check those things, too.

