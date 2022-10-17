In a nutshell: Retro gaming hardware maker Analogue has announced one final production run of its popular Super Nt and Mega Sg consoles. The Super Nt and Mega Sg are aftermarket versions of the Super Nintendo entertainment System and the Sega Mega Drive (Genesis), respectively. These reimagined consoles are built using FPGAs, meaning there is no emulation and no lag. Both output in 1080p quality over HDMI and support 48 kHz 16 bit audio.

The machines are compatible with original game cartridges and accessories, as well as wireless controllers from 8Bitdo. The Mega Sg is further compatible with the Sega CD using its edge connector, but not the 32X because it uses a patch cable to connect to the original console.

The Analogue Super Nt Classic, the SF (Super Famicom color scheme) and the Super Nt Black will be available to pre-order starting October 28 priced at $199.99. Unfortunately, the earlier transparent version has been discontinued.

Analogue's Mega Sg (US, Japanese and European versions) will also go up for pre-order on October 28 for $199.99 each. The all-white variant, like the transparent Super Nt, has also been permanently discontinued.

Interested parties can sign up for stock notifications on Analogue's website. Be prepared for a long wait, however, as Analogue does not expect to ship this last batch of consoles until Q4 2023 and that's assuming there are no unforeseen delays.

In related news, Analogue said 95 percent of pre-orders for its Pocket handheld will ship before the end of 2022. All remaining orders will go out as soon as possible in 2023, we are told. Those with pending pre-orders can check fulfillment status on the order status page linked from confirmation e-mails.

The Pocket Cartridge Adapter pack, meanwhile, will be available to pre-order starting October 21. The bundle includes three adapters, enabling support for TurboGrafx-16, PC Engine, SuperGrafx, Neo Geo Pocket, Neo Geo Pocket Color and Atari Lynx cartridges. It will be priced at $99.99 and is expected to ship out in Q3 of next year.