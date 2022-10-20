In brief: AMD will share more information about its upcoming RDNA (Radeon DNA) 3 architecture during a livestream next month. The event, dubbed "together we advance_gaming," takes place on November 3 at 1 p.m. Pacific / 4 p.m. Eastern. AMD confirmed the date last month on the very day that Nvidia introduced its GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, but now we have a time attached to the event.

Viewers can expect executives to share details on the next-gen architecture, which AMD described as high performing and energy efficient. AMD back in June said RDNA 3 will offer a 50 percent performance per watt uplift over RDNA 2 and will be built on a 5nm manufacturing process courtesy of TSMC. RDNA 3 will also support AV1 encoding and unlike Nvidia's RTX 4000 series, it will come with DisplayPort 2.0.

A replay of the RDNA 3 event will be available online a few hours after the conclusion should you not be able to watch live.

Recent rumors suggest team red's first two Radeon RX 7000 series cards could launch as early as the second half of December. The leaker suggested AMD's top-tier card might struggle to compete with Nvidia's RTX 4090 in terms of rasterized and ray-traced performance, perhaps an indication that it could win by a significant margin when it comes to pricing.

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090 starts at an eye-watering $1,599, assuming you can find one to buy. The card officially launched on October 12 but has been hard to come by. A quick check of recently sold cards on eBay revealed an average selling price well north of $2,000.

Nvidia also announced two RTX 4080 variants due out in November but later "unlaunched" the 12GB variant. The company said having two GPUs with the 4080 designation was confusing, but many consumers believed Nvidia was trying to pull a fast one by branding the 12GB variant as a 4080 instead of a 4070.

Do you believe AMD will significantly undercut Nvidia on pricing, or will they follow suit and force buyers to pay a premium to play ball?