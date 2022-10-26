Something to look forward to: Fallout has been making plenty of headlines recently, thanks to the series celebrating its 25th anniversary. The latest piece of news from the post-apocalyptic franchise relates to the upcoming Amazon TV series: Prime Video has shown off the first official image of the show.

The Amazon Prime Video Twitter account posted a congratulatory 25th-anniversary tweet directed at Fallout and its developer, Bethesda Studios. It included a photo from the live-action show that appears to be from inside a Vault. The door is open, revealing a blinding light and a figure standing outside while Vault dwellers wearing Vault 33 jumpsuits look on.

A single still isn't very much to go on, but what is here looks promising, with the cog-shaped vault door and jumpsuit colors matching those from the games. You can even see the outline of a Pip-Boy on the mystery person's wrist.

The Fallout show has some big names attached to the project. It's being produced by Kilter Films, the same company behind HBO's Westworld, and the first episode is being directed by Westworld co-creator and executive producer Jonathan Nolan. It also counts Silicon Valley co-executive producer Graham Wagner as one of the showrunners. It stars Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan, and Walton Goggins, best known for his roles in The Shield, Sons of Anarchy, and The Righteous Gemstones, among many others.

Bethesda Game Studios game director Todd Howard and Bethesda Softworks' James Altman are also executive producers on the show.

The Fallout series began filming only on July 5, so don't expect it to air until the middle of next year at the earliest. The Last of Us TV adaptation, set to arrive in early 2023, will almost certainly get here first.

In other news related to Fallout's quarter-of-century birthday, you can still grab Fallout 3 for nothing from the Epic Games Store until tomorrow (October 27).

Earlier this week, Bethesda announced that Fallout 4 would receive a next-gen update for the PC, XBSX/S, and PS5 in 2023.