Facepalm: If you're a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 owner planning to buy God of War Ragnarök on November 9, you might want to stay off the internet as much as possible until that date, lest you come across major spoilers. A retailer accidentally sold some copies more than a week earlier than it was supposed to, prompting Sony Santa Monica's Cory Barlog to call the situation "completely f**king stupid."

The hugely anticipated sequel to 2018's God of War, now available on both PlayStation and PC, launches on November 9. But you might have noticed videos are being uploaded showing people playing the entire game from start to finish.

These sorts of massive leaks are often the result of reviewers' copies somehow getting into the wrong hands. And while some people reviewing GoW Ragnarök did accidentally share screenshots, this particular incident was the fault of a retailer, believed to be a store in the US, accidentally selling the game early.

"Right now," Barlog tweeted, "I can really understand the benefit of having just an installed on the physical disc." That's likely a reference to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which has only 70MB of data on the physical disc and requires a 150GB download.

a retailer selling the game nearly TWO WEEKS before release.



just so disappointing. — cory barlog (@corybarlog) October 29, 2022

"Sorry to everyone that you have to dodge the spoilers if you want to play the game fresh," Barlog continued, "completely f**king stupid you have to do this."

Developer Santa Monica Studio also tweeted a response to the leaks. It wrote that the company is doing its best to limit the exposure of unsanctioned footage and screenshots, but there's only so much it can do. The best option might be to mute associated keywords and hashtags, though staying off the internet as much as possible would probably help, too.

*sigh



Just stay away from social media, Reddit, YouTube, etc unless you're really confident in your ability to mute hashtags and block people.



I'm really sorry if anyone's had our game spoiled in any way. We've really tried to keep things fresh and surprising for you. pic.twitter.com/YBqfyeCtlA — Matt Sophos (@mattsophos) October 29, 2022

Ragnarök narrative director Matt Sophos replied to a Twitter user asking why copies had been released so early. He noted that journalists need more than three days to play the entire game and prep reviews, and confirmed that the leaks came from retailers breaking street dates, not journalists. He also noted that YouTube is rife with GoW Ragnarök footage, highlighting the comparatively new trend of people rushing to post online spoilers for pretty much everything these days.