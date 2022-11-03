What just happened? Nintendo has shared a preview of its upcoming Black Friday offers. Unlike others that have jumped the shark with Black Friday events that launched a full month early, Nintendo is taking a more traditional and reserved approach with its offerings.

The centerpiece of Nintendo's Black Friday sale is a bundle that includes a Nintendo Switch with neon blue and neon red Joy-Con controllers as well as a full game download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online individual membership for $299.99. That's $70 off the standard MSRP.

Note that if you want access to everything Nintendo Switch Online has to offer, you'll need the premium expansion pack membership. This tier includes a selection of playable games from the Nintendo 64 and the Sega Genesis as well as bonus content from Switch titles like Mario Kart 8, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Splatoon 2.

Other Black Friday deals include $20 off hit titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Party Superstars, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and Bravely Default II. With the discount, you'll pay $39.99 each.

WarioWare: Get it Together! and Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain will be marked down 33 percent for the sale and Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit will go for just $59.99 – a discount of $40 off the normal price.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Breath of the Wild are arguably must-have titles for Switch gamers. The former is the best-selling Switch game to date, so it only makes sense to bundle it with the handheld. Breath of the Wild is the best-selling Switch launch title with more than 27 million copies sold as of June 30, 2022.

Speaking of Zelda, the long-awaited sequel to Breath of the Wild finally has a name and a launch date. Nintendo will release The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on May 12, 2023. Judging by the latest trailer, it looks to be a winner.

Nintendo's Black Friday sale starts November 20 at select retailers and through Nintendo's online store.