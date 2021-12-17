In a nutshell: Nintendo is slowly but surely enhancing the value of its Switch Online Expansion Pack subscription offering. Counting the latest additions, Nintendo has now announced seven new games for the service over the past few weeks. Here's to hoping that trend continues well into 2022.

Two weeks ago, Nintendo revealed that N64 classic Paper Mario would arrive on the platform on December 10. Last week, we learned that another N64 favorite - Banjo-Kazooie – would be playable via the Expansion Pack in February 2022. Now, subscribers have a handful of new Sega Genesis games to play.

5 additional #SEGAGenesis games are now available for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members! Which will you play first?



- Altered Beast

- ToeJam & Earl

- Dynamite Headdy

- Sword of Vermilion

- Thunder Force II pic.twitter.com/MhtISzBN0M — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 17, 2021

Nintendo on Twitter recently announced five new Genesis games for the Switch Online Expansion Pack: Altered Beast, ToeJam & Earl, Dynamite Headdy, Sword of Vermilion and Thunder Force II. The first three titles also come bundled on the Genesis Mini console Sega released a couple of years ago.

At last check, the Genesis Mini was down to $39.99 – a tremendous value for a faithful miniature replica of Sega’s iconic 16-bit home console. But that was nearly a year-and-a-half ago, and it seems new inventory has since dried up. If you still want a Genesis Mini, a NES Classic, a SNES Classic or even a PlayStation Classic, be prepared to pay a significant premium compared to their all-time lows.

Nintendo Switch Online individual memberships start at $3.99 a month, or $19.99 for a full year. A 12-month membership that also includes the Expansion Pack will set you back $49.99.