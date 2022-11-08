Something to look forward to: After announcing the first Radeon 7000 graphics cards, AMD has revealed its latest ploy to clear out RX 6000 GPU stock. The new promotion resembles one AMD is running to move Ryzen 5000 CPUs in light of weak Ryzen 7000 sales.

From now until February, customers who buy a desktop RDNA 2 graphics card at participating retailers will receive download codes for the upcoming Dead Island 2 and The Callisto Protocol. Dead Island 2's PC version launches on the Epic Games Store on February 3, 2023, while The Callisto Protocol arrives on Epic and Steam on December 2 of this year. Both titles are $59.99.

The deal covers all Radeon RX 6000 GPUs. The RX 6400 and 6500 XT only come with Dead Island 2, but all other cards include both games. The Dead Island 2 key is for the Epic Games Store since that title is exclusive to it, while The Callisto Protocol activates on Steam.

In North America, the offer stands at Amazon, Micro Center, Newegg, or AMD's store. The promotion runs from now through February 4 – the day after Dead Island 2's release. Participants have until March 4 to apply to acquire the keys.

AMD doesn't just package the codes in the GPU boxes. Users must install the components, register at AMD's rewards website, then download and run the Product Verification Tool to confirm they're using a participating GPU.

Neither game has revealed its system requirements, so it's hard to say how each eligible card will handle them. The Callisto Protocol will employ advanced ray tracing effects, pushing AMD's ray tracing hardware which it debuted with the RX 6000 GPUs.

Users who buy one of nine AMD Ryzen 5000 GPUs before the end of the year can still get a free Steam copy of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. AMD is likely trying to clear Zen 3 processors, against which its newly-released Zen 4 CPUs are struggling to sell.

The Radeon deal could have a similar purpose, but the RDNA 3 GPUs AMD announced last week won't have the same disadvantages as Zen 4. Upgrading to Ryzen 7000 essentially means building a new PC, as it requires expensive new AM5 motherboards and DDR5 RAM. A Radeon 7900 XT or XTX, however, will fit your old rig.

In any case, users looking to upgrade an AM4 system's CPU and GPU this winter can now get three free AAA games.