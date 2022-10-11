Why it matters: Users looking for an excuse to upgrade their AMD CPUs who don't want to give up their AM4 socket motherboards just received a good incentive. Most Ryzen 5000 CPUs — currently cheaper than ever and great for gaming — now come with a free game.

For a limited time, AMD will give away free Steam keys for the upcoming Uncharted: Legacy of Thieve's Collection with nine Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. The former PlayStation exclusive launches on Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 19 for $49.99.

Almost every Zen 3 CPU is part of the promotion, from the Ryzen 5 4500 to the Ryzen 9 5950X. Customers should note that the deal doesn't include the Ryzen 5 5600G or Ryzen 7 5700G. The Ryzen 5000 processors are far cheaper now than they were at launch. Their relatively low prices and good gaming performance make the promotion an excellent deal.

According to Sony's system requirements, the participating CPUs shouldn't struggle to handle Uncharted, depending on the user's graphics card. The 5800X3D ($400) enjoyed exceptionally positive reviews, largely thanks to its enormous L3 cache.

Customers don't automatically receive a game code upon buying a CPU from one of the participating retailers, which include Amazon, Micro Center, iBuypower, and others. They must first install the processor, sign up at AMD's rewards website, and download AMD's Product Verification Tool to confirm their processor model. From there, customers must follow the remaining instructions to receive their Steam keys.

The bundle doesn't apply to AMD's newly-released Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, likely indicating its purpose is to clear Ryzen 5000 stock. While the latest AMD processors show performance gains over their predecessors, their barrier to entry is significantly higher.

Not only are the 7000 series CPUs more expensive than the 5000s, but getting one likely means buying or building a new PC. Ryzen 7000 requires AMD's new AM5 socket, and AM5 motherboards aren't cheap. Furthermore, they must have the new-but-costly DDR5 RAM.

A Ryzen 7000 setup may be a prudent choice for those with the money and desire to future-proof. However, users already on AM4 motherboards with DDR4 RAM will find Ryzen 5000 a much more affordable upgrade that will likely capably handle high-end games for years to come.