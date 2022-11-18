Why it matters: Premium PC case maker Lian Li has been teasing its massive V3000 Plus chassis since 2021, and it is finally almost ready to ship. The V3000 Plus is a full-tower chassis with an all-aluminum exterior (steel interior) and virtually every bell and whistle you can think of. Lian Li designed the case for use in one of three configurations: standard to accommodate a typical machine with large hardware, rotated to give your GPU access to direct airflow and dual system mode for those interested in accommodating two separate builds in a single chassis.

In dual mode, system one can utilize up to an E-ATX or EBB motherboard while the second system can use up to a mini-ITX board. The chassis can accommodate two power supplies and further features individual front panel controls for each system. The motherboard tray is removable to make core hardware installation and cable management less of a hassle.

Lian Li's case can support up to 16 fans as well as three 480mm radiators and a 360mm radiator. There are also two reservoir plates, enough space for up to 16 SSDs (four tool-free trays) or eight SSDs and eight HDDs, integrated Velcro straps for cable management, dual push-pull tempered glass side panels and addressable RGB lighting. Both tempered glass panels are 4mm thick and tinted, although the right panel is darker to better help hide unsightly cables.

The Lian Li V3000 Plus measures (D) 678.5mm x (W) 279mm x (H) 674mm. It is not quite the largest case we have ever seen (the legacy Cooler Master Cosmos II is barely wider and taller, for example), but it is still massive in its own right. There is plenty of room for the latest GPUs from AMD and Nvidia as well as massive CPU coolers like those offered by Noctua and others.

Newegg has the Lian Li V3000 Plus available to pre-order priced at $499.99 with an anticipated release date of December 10 and comes backed by a one-year warranty.