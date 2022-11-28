Bottom line: It's hard to believe but Half-Life: Alyx is approaching its third anniversary. While other titles like No Man's Sky and Resident Evil Village are certainly worth checking out in VR, Half-Life: Alyx was designed specifically for VR and it shows. It's arguably the best VR app out there and now, it's getting even better.

Levitation is a new mini campaign mod for Half-Life: Alyx that adds roughly three to four hours of content to the base game. The action picks up right after the main game, and sees protagonist Alyx return to City-17 to investigate a mysterious levitating building where two members of the resistance - Barry and Maya - have gone missing. It will be up to Alyx to save her friends and perhaps, the entire resistance.

The mod includes new voice lines, new character animations and eight new levels. As of writing, the mod has an average five-star score from more than 700 ratings.

The first teaser for Levitation arrived in late 2021 before a proper seven-minute gameplay trailer dropped this past June during the 2022 PC Gaming Show. The new launch trailer looks equally impressive.

The final product is a little shorter than what was initially promised (up to five hours of new content), but considering the rapid rate at which it was produced and the fact that it is a free fan mod, there's little to complain about.

You will need a copy of Half-Life: Alyx and a compatible VR headset (Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift or Windows Mixed Reality) to play Levitation. If you don't already have the base game, you can grab it for 60 percent off ($23.99) as part of the Steam Autumn Sale. The sale ends tomorrow, so you'll need to act fast if you want to score the deal.

To play Levitation, simply subscribe to the mod over on its Workshop page and install part 1. Each subsequent part (five in total) will download as you traverse through the story.