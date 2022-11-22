In a nutshell: Valve's annual Steam Autumn Sale is live with a cornucopia of deals to keep gamers entertained through the holidays and beyond. From now through November 29, you can score discounts on tens of thousands of games across virtually every genre through Valve's digital distribution platform.

Front page highlights include 75 percent off Doom Eternal, a full 85 percent off Tekken 7 and a whopping 90 percent off Sid Meier's Civilization VI.

Sports fans may be interested in grabbing FIFA 23 for 40 percent off in celebration of the ongoing World Cup in Qatar. Back 4 Blood, the co-op first-person shooter from the creators of the Left 4 Dead franchise, can be had for $19.79 after a 67 percent instant price cut.

Steam's promo video highlighted several other games on sale including big names like Hitman 3 at 65 percent off and half off Cyberpunk 2077. Cat simulator Stray is 20 percent off, as is survival game V Rising, and you can get in on the early access release of Satisfactory for $17.99 thanks to a 40 percent markdown.

Valve is also now accepting nominations for the upcoming Steam Awards. There are nearly a dozen categories this time around including a new section for games you love to play on portable devices. Categories include:

Best Game on the Go

Game of the Year

VR Game of the Year

Labor of Love

Better with Friends

Most Innovative Gameplay

Outstanding Story-Rich Game

Best Game You Suck At (no offense)

Outstanding Visual Style

Best Soundtrack

Sit Back and Relax

Those interested in participating can lock in their entries directly from the store page or head over to the Steam Awards nomination hub. The top five nominees from each category will be revealed in the lead up to the Steam Winter sale, at which time you'll be able to vote on them through the end of that sale on January 3.

Will you be picking up anything during the Autumn Sale? I recently scooped up a Sega Genesis Mini 2 and have been exploring Sega CD games I never got to check out as a kid. Between that, our annual turkey fry competition and the requisite viewing of Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Thanksgiving is pretty well booked up for me.