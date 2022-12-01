In brief: Black Friday was nearly a week ago and we're already deep into Cyber Monday week sales but the deals keep coming. The latest intriguing offer comes from Woot in the form of Razer's Anzu smart glasses, which debuted in 2021 for $199 but can be yours for a limited time for just $24.99.

Offered in small / medium and large sizes, the Anzu smart glasses feature an open-ear audio design that utilizes 16mm speaker drivers as well as an omnidirectional microphone. A touch interface on the left frame enables control over audio playback and voice assistant functionality when paired with a smartphone.

Razer's glasses rely on 60ms low latency Bluetooth for "smooth, stutter-free sound," and provide more than five hours of runtime on a single charge. When the frames are folded up, the glasses turn off automatically to conserve power. The headset also carries an IPX4 rating against water splashes from any direction.

The Razer Anzu comes with two sets of lenses. The blue light lenses filter 35 percent of blue light from digital screens while the polarized lenses afford 99 percent UVA / UVB protection when outdoors.

For the uninitiated, Woot is an Internet retailer that offers deep discounts on a handful of products across numerous categories. The site originally launched in the summer of 2004 and was acquired by Amazon in 2010.

At $24.99, Razer's smart glasses could easily fall into the impulse purchase category or make a great stocking stuffer for the holidays. Even if the audio quality is terrible, you're still left with a pair of sunglasses for under $25. And if you end up really liking them, Razer has partnered with Lensabl to offer up to 15 percent off prescription lenses.

Woot says the deal will be honored for five more days, or until inventory runs out – whichever comes first. According to Woot's sales stats, 84 percent of buyers purchased one unit, 12 percent bought two and four percent scooped up three or more. Notably, there is a limit of five per customer.