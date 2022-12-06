Something to look forward to: Electronic Arts planned to stage a full reveal for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at the 2022 Game Awards this week, but someone jumped the gun when uploading the game's details to Steam. A trailer is still on the way, but now we have the system requirements and a potential release date.

Release details for Respawn Entertainment's upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor briefly appeared on Steam this week before the company removed them. The game will launch early next year, and the system requirements suggest demanding graphics.

After scrubbing the Steam page and changing the release date from March 15 to "Coming Soon," EA confirmed that it would present a new trailer for Survivor during the Game Awards on December 8. Users still managed to take screenshots of the leaked details before EA removed them.

According to Steam, STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor releases on March 15th https://t.co/E3sr6hoSkg pic.twitter.com/Fs57WxKIxs — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 5, 2022

Survivor is set around five years after the events of 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. For those keeping track of Star Wars canon, that puts the game roughly concurrent with or shortly after the Disney+ Obi-Wan series and Solo: A Star Wars Story, around five years before Andor season 1 and 10 years before the original Star Wars film. Jedi: Survivor will feature new and larger environments than its predecessor, new abilities, and new lightsaber fighting styles.

The game will only launch for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series consoles, suggesting a significant technological leap over Fallen Order. That assumption bears out in the difference between the two games' system requirements.

Fallen Order recommends a GeForce GTX 1070, but that GPU is the minimum requirement for Survivor. The recommended graphics card spec has jumped to an RTX 2070 or a Radeon RX 6700 XT. Furthermore, Survivor's storage requirement has ballooned to 130GB from Fallen Order's 55GB.

Minimum: Processor: 4 core / 8 threads | Intel Core i7-7700 | Ryzen 5 1400

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: 8GB VRAM | GTX 1070 | Radeon RX 580 Recommended: Processor: Intel Core i5-11600K | Ryzen 5 5600X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: RTX 2070 | RX 6700 XT

To many, the Game Awards is more of a trailers exposition than an awards show. This year's show will reveal new footage from dozens of titles, including Survivor and Tekken 8. Producer Geoff Keighley also promised to announce several new games during the event.

If Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches in March, it joins an eventful opening quarter for 2023, which includes anticipated titles like Hogwarts Legacy and the remakes for Resident Evil 4, the original Dead Space, and Like A Dragon: Ishin.