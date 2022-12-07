What just happened? Colorful has confirmed the news we were expecting: The "unlaunched" RTX 4080 12GB is now the RTX 4070 Ti. The AIB partner posted a product listing for the next Lovelace entry that shows most of the specs, and they match the controversial card that Nvidia decided was confusingly named.

The listing for Colorful's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti BattleAx Deluxe shows it features the same 295 sq. mm AD104 GPU that was to power the RTX 4080 12GB. Other matching specs include the 12GB of DDR6X memory clocked at 21 Gbps, 192-bit memory bus, and 504 GB/s of bandwidth.

Elsewhere, the card is listed with a base clock of 2,310 MHz. We know the GPU can boost to 2,610 MHz, but there's no mention of a factory overclock on the page. It also has a 285W TDP.

One spec missing from Colorful's listing is the number of CUDA cores, but the 4070 Ti is expected to feature the full-fat AD104 die complete with 7,680 cores, as well as 240 Tensor cores, 60 ray tracing units, 30 billion transistors, and up to 160 ROPs.

Gamers are unlikely to be pleased to find that the RTX 4070 Ti features the same 16-pin power connector (12VHPWR) that has been causing issues for a few RTX 4090 owners. Nvidia is now facing a class-action lawsuit over the melting adaptors, though Gamers Nexus says the fault lies with users who aren't inserting the cables securely. The PCI consortium recently weighed in on the subject, insisting it wasn't to blame, either.

We've heard plenty of claims that the RTX 4070 Ti will launch on January 5. The important piece of information we still don't know is the price. The RTX 4080 12GB's $899 MSRP led to Nvidia renaming the card, so the RTX 4070 Ti will undoubtedly be cheaper, especially with AMD's 7900 XTX and 7900 XT on the way. We've even heard rumors that team green could soon drop the price of the RTX 4080 16GB model, which has been selling so poorly that scalpers can't shift them—or return the cards.