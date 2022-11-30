Something to look forward to: Almost all the primary information on Nvidia's upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti has leaked before its official unveiling. This week, one of Nvidia's board partners officially listed the GPU (and one of AMD's new models), and someone tweeted a die shot.

Reliable leaker MEGAsizeGPU posted a picture of Nvidia's full AD104 GPU on Twitter. The chip will go into the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, expected to launch in early January.

The AD104 appears to be about 295 sq. mm — half the size of the AD102 powering the RTX 4090 Ti, 4090, and 4080 Ti. Previous reports indicate the AD104 uses TSMC's N4 process node, featuring 7,680 CUDA cores, 240 Tensor cores, 60 ray tracing units, 30 billion transistors, and up to 160 ROPs.

We already have a good idea of the 4070 Ti's specs because it was initially the 12GB RTX 4080 before Nvidia "unlaunched" it. That choice has seemingly confirmed the widespread suspicion that it always should have been a 4070.

Whatever the name, the 4070 Ti should perform comparably to the 3090 Ti. The upcoming card will likely feature the full-fat AD104 GPU, 12GB of GDDR6X RAM at 21 Gbps, a 192-bit memory bus, 48 MB of L2 cache, a 400W TDP, and up to 504 GB/s of bandwidth.

Rumors indicate the 4070 Ti will launch sometime in the first week of January. No indication of its price has emerged, but it will certainly be below the 12GB 4080's original $899 target — the initial reason Nvidia rebranded it.

Gigabyte became the first manufacturer to officially confirm the 4070 Ti's existence when it registered several models of the GPU with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) last week. The listings reveal that Gigabyte is considering launching Aorus, Aorus Elite, Gaming OC, Gaming, Aero OC, Aero, Eagle OC, and Eagle cards. It didn't mention water-cooled models.

The company also listed variants of the AMD Radeon RX 7900 GPUs with the EEC. Gigabyte confirmed Reference, Gaming OC, and Gaming models for the 7900 XTX, 7900 XT, and an Aorus Elite XTX.

Both new AMD cards will arrive on December 13 — the 7900 XTX for $999 and the XT for $899. The XTX features 96 CUs, 24GB of 384-bit GDDR6 RAM, a 2.3GHz game clock, and a 355W TDP. The XT dials back to 84 CUs, a 2GHz game clock, 20GB of 320-bit GDDR6 RAM, and a 300W TDP.