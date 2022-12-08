Recap: Reddit has published its annual recap, a look back at the year that was as we prepare to dive head-first into 2023. The "front page of the Internet" was home to more than 100,000 active communities in 2022 that collectively generated over 430 million posts, an increase of 14 percent compared to last year. As of November 20, the site has registered more than 24 billion upvotes this year as well as 2.5+ billion total comments, a seven percent year over year increase.

The platform's most upvoted posts include the full screenshot of r/place 2022 (434,300 upvotes), a post about Ukraine handing over nuclear weapons to Russia in 1996 (403,500 upvotes) and Scrat from Ice Age finally getting his acorn (379,800 upvotes).

Reddit's AMA (Ask Me Anything) was another popular avenue for activity, with Nicolas Cage's AMA garnering the most upvotes this year at 238,500 followed by Jon Stewart with 72,800 upvotes. Bill Gates, LeVar Burton and Zach Stafford rounded out the top five with 48,900 upvotes, 48,700 upvotes and 48,600 upvotes, respectively.

The community also rallied around this guy that stopped to rescue a kitten and got ambushed by a whole platoon of them. Hot diggity dog!

The Reddit recap press release has even more stats to peruse but you'll probably get more enjoyment out of the recap video the team put together. It is a lot like the older Rewind videos YouTube used to put out before they ran off the rails.

Reddit's individual Recap is also back. The feature generates stats that are translated and localized for a users' preferred language and includes a summary of their time spent on the platform, the content they engaged with the most and the communities they viewed or joined. To view your Recap, simply click the Narwhal icon in the Reddit app or when logged in on a desktop.

Reddit said general data for the Recap was pulled from January 1, 2022 - October 23, 2022, and AMA stats were collected through November 22.