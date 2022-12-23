In brief: Do you look at your long list of unfinished or unplayed Steam games with a mixture of sadness and guilt? Then here's some news you could probably do without: the Steam Winter sale has arrived, bringing with it an absolute slew of discounted titles to add to your collection. Just to make things better/worse, we've picked a few highlights to get you started.

Valve's annual Winter Steam sale runs until January 5 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET, which means those who receive Steam gift cards/money as Christmas presents will have a couple of weeks to take advantage of the reduced prices.

In addition to the sale, Steam users can also vote in the Steam Awards up until January 3 at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET. The full list of categories and nominations can be found at the bottom of the page.

As for the games themselves. One of the biggest draws is Elden Ring. Despite all the accolades that FromSoftware's title has received this year, those who struggle with Soulslike titles are still wary of paying full price for the game. But, for the first time since release, Elden Ring is discounted, down by 30% down to $42 on Steam, which should make its purchase slightly less of a risk for those who don't or can't git gud.

The excellent God of War is another highlight, down by 40% to $29.99. And if you've never had the chance to try Remnant: From the Ashes, it's down to just $15.99.

Elsewhere, two of the greatest cRPGs in recent years, Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition & Original Sin II - Definitive Edition, are available in a bundle pack for $22. PC Gamer's greatest game of all time, Disco Elysium - The Final Cut, is just $10. Metro Exodus is $7.50, and Hades is $12.50.

The criminally underrated Guardians of The Galaxy is down to $21, Cyberpunk 2077 is $30, and if you're looking for something to do for the next 100+ hours, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is $19.80.

Days Gone, which is better than you might have heard, is down to $16.49. Death Stranding: Director's Cut is $24, Dying Light 2 is $30, Resident Evil Village is $20, and Horizon Zero Dawn - Complete Edition is $16.49.

Those are just some of the highlights, so make sure to check out the full Steam sale for everything on offer.

The Steam Awards categories and nominees.

Game of the Year

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Elden Ring

Stray

God of War

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)

VR Game of the Year

Bonelab

Hitman 3

Green Hell VR

Among Us VR

Inside the Backrooms

Labor of Love

Dota 2

Project Zomboid

No Man's Sky

Deep Rock Galactic

Cyberpunk 2077

Better With Friends

Raft

Ready or Not

Monster Hunter Rise

Multiversus

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)

Outstanding Visual Style

Scorn

Bendy and the Dark Revival

Cult of the Lamb

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Most Innovative Gameplay

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord

Teardown

Stray

Neon White

Dome Keeper

Best Game You Suck At

GTFO

Victoria 3

Total War: Warhammer 3

Elden Ring

FIFA 23

Best Soundtrack

Metal Hellsinger

Sonic Frontiers

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

Persona 5 Royal

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+

Outstanding Story-Rich Game

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe

Spider-Man Remastered

Sit Back and Relax

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Power Wash Simulator

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Dorf Romantik

Slime Rancher 2

Best Game on the Go